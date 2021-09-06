HMS Protector Research Vessel Arrived – Welcome!

At approximately 0745 hrs on Monday 6th September 2021 HMS Protector docked in James Bay. Yet another vessel which has navigated it’s way to the safety of Saint Helena’s waters.

Travelling from Gibraltar, the crew have been at sea for ten days, sufficient time to weather any Covid concerns and in speaking to Steve Kirk (Harbour Master) all tests have come back negative, which means the ships crew are safe to disembark shortly.

Flying in on Titan Airways today are twenty one crew members who will be joining the ship when she leaves whilst many of the current crew depart via Saint Helena Airport. The island is truly connected by air and sea.

Even ‘Wharfie’ the resident Pierhead Cat was there awake and alert with his fat belly dangling in anticipation for treats.

With cocktail parties, hydrographic surveys and survelliance, its going to be a very busy time for the crew and the island. We welcome the HMS Protector and her passengers and hope you have a wonderful stay.

Saint FM will be visiting the HMS Protector on Wednesday 8th September 2021, stay connected for more photos and news of the ship’s stay.

