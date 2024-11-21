James Appleton Smashes Jacob’s Ladder Record on St Helena

James Appleton, from renowned extreme sports tour operator Rat Race Adventures, has etched his name into the history books of St Helena by setting a new record for climbing the iconic Jacob’s Ladder. Working in collaboration with St Helena Tourism, James tackled the formidable 699-step challenge early this morning and achieved an extraordinary new time of 4 minutes, 40.75 seconds, shattering the previous record of 5 minutes, 4 seconds, set by Sam Collins in January.

Around 7:30 a.m., James positioned himself at the base of the Ladder, determined and focused. With precision and endurance, he ascended the steep incline, which has long been a test of physical and mental grit for locals and visitors alike. As james reached the top it was confirmed by NSASH who were the official timekeepers that James had claimed the record, becoming the fastest climber in the history of this legendary challenge.

Congratulations to James Appleton for this remarkable feat, a testament to his athleticism and unwavering spirit. Jacob’s Ladder, a significant historical and cultural landmark of St Helena, continues to inspire adventurers from around the world to push their limits.

This incredible achievement further underscores St Helena’s unique appeal as a destination for thrill-seekers and explorers.