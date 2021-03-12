Marine Awareness Week – Messages

Written by on March 12, 2021

A message to St Helena from  Jo Stockhill the head of the Blue Belt Programme at the Marine Management Organisation (a delivery partner to the Blue Belt Progamme) for marine Awareness Week. 

A message from Emily Hardman & Vlad Laptikovsky

Liam Fernand & Matt Green’s Message

Tammy Stamford & Serena Wright’s Message 

Ben Cowburn & Suzanne Painting Message

 Katie MacPherson’s message 

More Information can be found on the Saint Helena Marine Section of the Govenor’s Office, the Blue Belt project and St Helena on  their websites and Facebook Pages

St Helena Marine Section      Governors Office        Blue Belt Project        Blue Belt Facebook Page     Nature Conservation St Helana

 
 
 
 
 
 
