Saint FM has successfully navigated through the festive season, delivering on our commitment and promise to keep Saint FM alive through Christmas and New Year, with only a few minor hiccups and challenges along the way. Thank you to our dedicated voluntary presenters, we’ve been able to maintain service and are now looking forward to 2025 with renewed determination. However, we continue to rely on your support and feedback to shape the station’s future and ensure its sustainability.

Our achievements Since November 29th, 2024.

Donations and Revenue: Generous supporters have contributed sufficient funds both online and through local donations to keep the station running for a while longer, our current revenue stream is from Adverts and Announcements and supporters’ donations only.

Operational Costs: While we await final utility bills and other expenses, we’ve prepared preliminary cash flow estimates that should sustain us into the foreseeable future. Our focus has been on maintaining daily operations and improving facilities while exploring new revenue streams.

Infrastructure Improvements: Through donations and upcycling, we’ve made significant upgrades to the station at minimal cost. Efforts to streamline expenses are ongoing.

Staffing Changes: The workload required to run Saint FM is not sustainable with volunteers alone. To address this, we’ve begun looking into introducing part-time roles for operational and administrative tasks, as outlined in our long-term plan.

Although we have change some of traditional programming output of Saint FM, this remains a key area where we need improvement. While we deeply appreciate the efforts of our voluntary presenters, we recognise the need to enhance our broadcast schedule and content, to address this, we’ll soon hold a presenter meeting to review what works, what doesn’t, and gather ideas for improvement. This is where you come in and we would like YOUR FEEDBACK! Can you tell us what is working and what isn’t?

What you’d like to hear, what entertainment do you enjoy, and what isn’t working for you as a listener. Feedback can be shared directly or confidentially via op*@sa***.fm or directly to Jo****@sa***.fm Online feedback can be left by completing this form or here https://www.saint.fm/feedback/

YOUR FEEDBACK AND INPUT ARE IMPORTANT TO US, and all feedback will be reviewed carefully for consideration, we all know this will be a challenge for us but we will do what we can within our gift and with our limited resources to deliver an enjoyable Saint FM.

We’ve identified gaps in our programming from midday to the afternoon, largely due to most volunteers being unavailable during work hours.

This is where we need your help!

Are you an organisation with an idea to promote and share your work?

Do you have some free time during the day?

Have you ever thought about presenting but weren’t sure where to start?

If you have an idea for a themed or feature radio program that could engage listeners during these hours, we’d love to hear from you. Please reach out to us and share your thoughts together, we can create something amazing for our community.

A reminder of the Saint FM contact Information.

Please use the following emails for specific inquiries:

op*@sa***.fm – For operational matters.

to***@sa***.fm – For advertisements and announcements.

st****@sa***.fm – For live presenter interactions, requests, or dedications.

Death Announcements: ideally, we would like this information (via email please) to be submitted by family members or if a point of contact is used to manage this difficult time for you, then a notification to let us know avoids confusion.

If you are unsure about anything relating to Saint FM the first point of contact is op*@sa***.fm we normally answer really quickly. Please respect voluntary presenters who are enjoying time at home.

Looking ahead, we’ll provide regular updates here on our website as we give it our best shot to attempt to build a future for Saint FM and community entertainment. Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far, your contributions, feedback and encouragement are what keep us going as the heartbeat of St Helena.