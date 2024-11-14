Mike Olsson has passed

Written by on November 14, 2024

Mike Olsson, the founder of both the St Helena Independent and Saint FM died last night, Wednesday 13th November after a recurring illness.

Mike initially suffered a gradual decline.  After his wife, Bernice, died Mike’s general health declined noticeably.  On Monday 4th November he wished it to be announced his prognosis was a terminal illness.  “I will not see Christmas” Mike told friends.

Mike will be remembered for establishing in 2005 what became St Helena’s most popular local newspaper.  From the first edition the editorial content of the St Helena Independent was transformatory; in fact, when the newspaper first hit the streets it was a revelation, bringing St Helena journalism more in line with what has existed in most countries for decades.

 

Saint FM had a similar impact.  Also established in 2005, with money bequeathed by Johnny Drummond, Saint FM developed a very strong bond with its many listeners.  Saint FM also developed to become the epitome of what a local community radio station should be.  Lord (Michael) Ashcroft later became a significant benefactor of Saint FM and the St Helena Government have also funded Saint FM through annual grants.

Small community radio stations usually find it difficult to keep afloat financially; Saint FM is no different.

Mike Olsson will be missed for his pioneering media developments in St Helena.  News of his death will bring sadness to many.

Only One Bernice – Mike Olsson Never Came to Terms with his Loss When his Wife Died

 

Reader's opinions

  1. MR JURGEN WOLF   On   November 14, 2024 at 10:23 am

    Paying my respects. Mike has been a very valuable voice during his productive lifetime. As the owner of Printech St. Helena at the time I proudly recall being his pro-active partner in his democratic endeavours for St. Helena and its people. May he rest in peace.

  3. Cheryl Anthony MBE   On   November 14, 2024 at 2:41 pm

    Deepest sympathy to all of Mike’s family and friends/colleagues who worked close with him. Mike will be sorely missed. R.I.P. Mike xx

  5. yahya   On   November 16, 2024 at 11:40 am

    I listen to Saint FM while im working. I listen to it through Radio Garden, which streams world wide FM stations. And boy i log in to this FM channel every time i work. The audio is a bit muffled, but it makes it so much better. I just logged into this site for the first time to see Mr.Mike has died, i really apologise and i bet he was an amazing person in real life.

    I love the music selection so much. It makes me feel so much better and makes me realise to take life slow. Im 20, about to turn 21, and i feel like everything is changing so fast around me, but when i log in here, i just enjoy life, a bit slow.

    Thank you everyone, much love and power to you mike!

