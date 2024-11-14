Mike Olsson has passed

Mike Olsson, the founder of both the St Helena Independent and Saint FM died last night, Wednesday 13th November after a recurring illness.

Mike initially suffered a gradual decline. After his wife, Bernice, died Mike’s general health declined noticeably. On Monday 4th November he wished it to be announced his prognosis was a terminal illness. “I will not see Christmas” Mike told friends.

Mike will be remembered for establishing in 2005 what became St Helena’s most popular local newspaper. From the first edition the editorial content of the St Helena Independent was transformatory; in fact, when the newspaper first hit the streets it was a revelation, bringing St Helena journalism more in line with what has existed in most countries for decades.

Saint FM had a similar impact. Also established in 2005, with money bequeathed by Johnny Drummond, Saint FM developed a very strong bond with its many listeners. Saint FM also developed to become the epitome of what a local community radio station should be. Lord (Michael) Ashcroft later became a significant benefactor of Saint FM and the St Helena Government have also funded Saint FM through annual grants.

Small community radio stations usually find it difficult to keep afloat financially; Saint FM is no different.

Mike Olsson will be missed for his pioneering media developments in St Helena. News of his death will bring sadness to many.

Only One Bernice – Mike Olsson Never Came to Terms with his Loss When his Wife Died