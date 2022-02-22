St Helenians deserve a safe means of a travel hub and better medical care

We, the undersigned, Petition the Government of St Helena to resolve that the Airlink hub from O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg be moved to Cape Town International Airport and to move the current medical referral arrangement from Netcare Unitas and associated hospitals in Pretoria to the Panorama Hospital and the Panorama Lodge Accommodation in Cape Town. We, the people of St Helena, believe using Johannesburg hub to facilitate the medical referral arrangement in Pretoria is clearly not fit for purpose and is not serving the best interest of St Helena’s people, its fragile economy and the issues of theft and unreliable healthcare.

Being that the majority of St Helena’s business transactions for this island are carried out in Cape Town and including the fact that relatives and friends are in Cape Town, we feel that the reasons outlined in this Petition justify moving the hub and health care for medical referrals to Cape Town.

We strongly request that these changes be considered as a matter of urgency.

John Cranfield is the Petition Orgainser and this page is designed to support the petition. It will be regularly updated with new information so check back regularly to see the Latest Info. – see latest update below

John visited Saint FM on the morning of the 23rd February 2022 to launch the petition. You can listen to that interview with Tammy Williams by pressing the Play button on the Player at the bottom.

Key Points about the petition and its availability:

Petition wording will be at the top of each page of the Petition to ensure that all signatories know exactly what they are signing.

The petition will be available in most Shops, Schools and John will look to get out to each of the Islands Community Centres if needed. The petition will hopefully also be available on Ascension and the Falklands. Proxy’s are being investigated as is some form of petition being available to download from this page for Saints around the World to be able to sign – (Check back here soon).

SHG Employees and School children are eligible to Sign.

John can be contacted on 22914 for copies of the petition.