Safe travel hub petition gains traction
Written by webmaster on February 28, 2022
The recently launched local petition continues to gain traction.
The petition dubbed ‘Campaign for Cape Town’ seeks two objectives
which asks the St Helena government to move the current Airlink flight
schedule from OR Tambo International airport to Cape Town
international airport and secondly to move the current medical
referrals arrangement from Pretoria to Cape town.
Petition organiser John Cranfield has said the response has been
overwhelming and said he is ‘optimistic’ that signatures will near the
four thousand mark.
On the Falklands, the petition is being conveyed by John Clifford in
Stanley and Tony Peters on Mount Pleasant
Saints abroad have requested that an online petition is setup.
That has now been set up and you can support the petition here.
Never has a petition brought so much support so quickly and there are
indications that the newly elected council are fully supportive of the
petition which will strengthen their case for change.
Saints all over the world have felt compelled to support the petition
after dreadful stories coming out of Netcare Unitas about questionable
patient care and theft of money and property valued at thousands of
pounds.
In addition, it has always been felt that the Johannesburg route has
worked against St Helena’s tourism and investment opportunities.
Saints never wanted the Johannesburg route and were never consulted but
were forced into accepting the route by the Department for
International Development (DFID) and certain officials within the SHG
at the time.
If Politicians under the new Ministerial government rule in
favour of Cape Town international, it will finally change St Helena’s
economic and health prospects for the future.