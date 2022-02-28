The recently launched local petition continues to gain traction.



The petition dubbed ‘Campaign for Cape Town’ seeks two objectives

which asks the St Helena government to move the current Airlink flight

schedule from OR Tambo International airport to Cape Town

international airport and secondly to move the current medical

referrals arrangement from Pretoria to Cape town.





Petition organiser John Cranfield has said the response has been

overwhelming and said he is ‘optimistic’ that signatures will near the

four thousand mark.



On the Falklands, the petition is being conveyed by John Clifford in

Stanley and Tony Peters on Mount Pleasant

Saints abroad have requested that an online petition is setup.

That has now been set up and you can support the petition here.

https://chng.it/JbNBwh5z

Never has a petition brought so much support so quickly and there are

indications that the newly elected council are fully supportive of the

petition which will strengthen their case for change.



Saints all over the world have felt compelled to support the petition

after dreadful stories coming out of Netcare Unitas about questionable

patient care and theft of money and property valued at thousands of

pounds.



In addition, it has always been felt that the Johannesburg route has

worked against St Helena’s tourism and investment opportunities.

Saints never wanted the Johannesburg route and were never consulted but

were forced into accepting the route by the Department for

International Development (DFID) and certain officials within the SHG

at the time.



If Politicians under the new Ministerial government rule in

favour of Cape Town international, it will finally change St Helena’s

economic and health prospects for the future.



