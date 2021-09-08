Saint FM Go Onboard HMS Protector

It was an overcast morning as Tour Groups from Saint Helena Island descended on the HMS Protector, the British Navy Surveillance ship which arrived in the harbour on Monday 6th September 2021.

Some of the Saint FM team were lucky to be part of the tour.

The tour included the bow, a machine gun post where Dusty Boy got his own back on Saint FM as he fired off a few rounds of ammunition (not really) and then also the bridge via the warrens of sleeping quarters and offices.

And thank you to the guys who made visit go smoothly.















