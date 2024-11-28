Saint FM is please to announce its much-anticipated return this Friday morning, November 29th, with a soft launch!

Tune in at 8 AM to join Tammy for the breakfast show as we relaunch and reconnect with our listeners.

Embracing a New Hybrid Model: In preparation for this relaunch, we’ve transitioned to a hybrid working environment powered by dedicated on-island and remote volunteers. While this marks a departure from our previous full time staffing model, our primary focus remains keeping Saint FM operational and relevant to our community.

This transition period allows us to:

Evaluate the feasibility of the new operational model.

Gather listener feedback to improve our approach.

Although we’re currently unable to provide local news bulletins due to limited resources, we invite community members to collaborate with us. Those interested in assisting can reach out to help us maintain Saint FM as a vibrant community voice.

What Listeners Can Expect

Regular adverts air as before and announcements with submissions by 12 PM for 1 PM timely airing.

Extended announcements past 9:30 PM to accommodate shift workers and international listeners.

Continued quality programming from our team of volunteer presenters.

Leadership and Team Updates:

Saint FM remains a community-driven project with key contributors:

Vince Thompson continues as custodian, stepping in only for critical decisions.

Johnny and Paul lead remotely to guide the station’s progress into January.

Our dedicated on-island team will expand, with a new member joining after December 7th.

Addressing Challenges:

Operating with aging infrastructure poses challenges, but we are actively mitgating risks while planning further improvements. This process requires ongoing patience and support as we rebuild the station from the ground up.

New Contact Information:

To streamline communication, we’ve updated our email system:

Call for Community Support:

Saint FM is starting fresh to ensure transparency and responsible use of public funding. We deeply appreciate those who have supported us through donations, content contributions, and active listening. Your involvement—whether by tuning in, engaging with us, or providing feedback—helps keep Saint FM thriving.

Stay connected through our website: www.saint.fm, Facebook, and bSky for updates.

We welcome your thoughts and feedback at op*@sa***.fm or in confidence Jo****@sa***.fm.

Together, we can ensure Saint FM remains the voice of the St Helena community.

Thank you for being part of this journey! – The Saint FM Team