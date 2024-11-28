Saint FM Weekend Live Shows

Soft Launch weekend Live shows –  Friday 29th Nov— Sunday 1st Dec

 

Friday 29th November

 

                         0800-1200:   Breakfast with Tammy Williams
                         1200-1500:   Friday Brunch—Leigh Richards
                         1500–1700:   Country Boy Lucas Benjamin
                         1900-2130:   The Modern & Classic Rock Show Jonathan & Jolene

Saturday 30th November

 

                         0800-1000:    Saturday Breakfast—Mikhail Harris & Tony Brooks
                         1000-1300:    Showtime with Daisy
                         1300-1600:    The Pic n’ Mix Show Prudy Joshua
                         2000-2300:    The Saturday Nite Show—Stewie & Vanessa

Sunday 1st December

 

                          0800-1100:    Breakfast with Jukebox Charlie—Charlie Williams
                          1100-1300:    Country Boy Lucas Benjamin
                          1300-1600:    The Roast & Radio Show—Johnny Clingham
                          1900-2130:    Sunday Evening Mix—Emerald Newman-Yon
 

Notes:

Pre recorded shows & continuous music will be aired in between live presenters where required.

For this soft launch Weekend there will be a special pre recorded Sunday Tea with Paul Blake from 1600-1900.

Regular Announcements will be aired on Friday and into the night to support shift workers, and international listeners . Only Emergency Announcements will be broadcast this weekend.

Look out for daily schedules published every morning from Monday 2nd December

All timings are subject to change.

