Soft Launch weekend Live shows – Friday 29th Nov— Sunday 1st Dec

Friday 29th November

0800-1200: Breakfast with Tammy Williams 1200-1500: Friday Brunch—Leigh Richards 1500–1700: Country Boy Lucas Benjamin 1900-2130: The Modern & Classic Rock Show Jonathan & Jolene

Saturday 30th November

0800-1000: Saturday Breakfast—Mikhail Harris & Tony Brooks 1000-1300: Showtime with Daisy 1300-1600: The Pic n’ Mix Show Prudy Joshua 2000-2300: The Saturday Nite Show—Stewie & Vanessa

Sunday 1st December

0800-1100: Breakfast with Jukebox Charlie—Charlie Williams 1100-1300: Country Boy Lucas Benjamin 1300-1600: The Roast & Radio Show—Johnny Clingham 1900-2130: Sunday Evening Mix—Emerald Newman-Yon

Notes:

Pre recorded shows & continuous music will be aired in between live presenters where required.

For this soft launch Weekend there will be a special pre recorded Sunday Tea with Paul Blake from 1600-1900.

Regular Announcements will be aired on Friday and into the night to support shift workers, and international listeners . Only Emergency Announcements will be broadcast this weekend.

Look out for daily schedules published every morning from Monday 2nd December

All timings are subject to change.