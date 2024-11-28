Saint FM Weekend Live Shows
Written by Saint FM on November 28, 2024
Soft Launch weekend Live shows – Friday 29th Nov— Sunday 1st Dec
Friday 29th November
0800-1200: Breakfast with Tammy Williams 1200-1500: Friday Brunch—Leigh Richards 1500–1700: Country Boy Lucas Benjamin 1900-2130: The Modern & Classic Rock Show Jonathan & Jolene
Saturday 30th November
0800-1000: Saturday Breakfast—Mikhail Harris & Tony Brooks 1000-1300: Showtime with Daisy 1300-1600: The Pic n’ Mix Show Prudy Joshua 2000-2300: The Saturday Nite Show—Stewie & Vanessa
Sunday 1st December
0800-1100: Breakfast with Jukebox Charlie—Charlie Williams 1100-1300: Country Boy Lucas Benjamin 1300-1600: The Roast & Radio Show—Johnny Clingham 1900-2130: Sunday Evening Mix—Emerald Newman-Yon
Notes:
Pre recorded shows & continuous music will be aired in between live presenters where required.
For this soft launch Weekend there will be a special pre recorded Sunday Tea with Paul Blake from 1600-1900.
Regular Announcements will be aired on Friday and into the night to support shift workers, and international listeners . Only Emergency Announcements will be broadcast this weekend.
Look out for daily schedules published every morning from Monday 2nd December
All timings are subject to change.
