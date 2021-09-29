The roll call has finally taken place and we can now confirm the names of those running in The General Election 2021. The shift to a Ministerial Government is now fully underway:

Leslie Paul Baldwin of Half Tree Hollow

Rosemary June Bargo of Half Tree Hollow

Clint Richard Beard of Market Street, Jamestown

Keith Gordon Brinsden of “Stoneybroke”, Lower Cow Path, Half Tree Hollow

Gillian Ann Brooks of 25 Barracks Square, Jamestown

Mark Alan Brooks of 2 Fullers Flats, Jamestown

Cruyff Gerard Buckley of “Amourville”, Half Tree Hollow

Ronald Arthur Coleman of Silver Hill, Levelwood

Gavin George Ellick of New Ground, St Pauls

Jeffrey Robert Ellick of No 76 Wirebird Drive, Half Tree Hollow

Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex of “Villa Ajaccio”, Napoleon Street, Jamestown

Julie Christine Fowler of Jayanns Villa, Guinea Grass, St Pauls

Melissa Kim Fowler of Nr. Writing Stone, Sandy Bay

Martin Dave Henry of Cow Path, Half Tree Hollow

Elizabeth Knipe of Bamboo Hedge, Sandy Bay

Paul Laban of Little Varneys, Alarm Forest

Robert Charles Midwinter of “Vasco Da Gama House”, Tern Drive, Half Tree Hollow

Christine Lilian Scipio of Blackfield, Longwood

Damien Shaun Thomas of Old Boys School, Jamestown

Derek Franklin Thomas of Cow Path, Half Tree Hollow

Donald Eric Thomas of Cardinal Drive, Half Tree Hollow

Julie Dorne Thomas of Gordon’s Post, Alarm Forest

Karl Gavin Thrower of The Flag, Levelwood

Andrew James Turner of Burgh House, Barren Ground, Blue Hill

Helene Virginia Williams of Thorn Cottage, Sandy Bay

Lionel George Williams of “Brenville” Nr Half Tree Hollow, St Pauls

Patrick Arthur Williams of “Patlinrose”, Ruperts Valley, Jamestown

Russell Keith Yon of Nr Avondale, Half Tree Hollow

Peter Anthony Young of “Oursins”, Ladder Hill, Half Tree Hollow.

Take the time to go carefully through the list and think of who will represent you ethically, professionally, optimistically, humanly and tenaciously.

