St Helena Research Institute (SHRI) Conference 2024

Written by on November 21, 2024

The St Helena Research Institute (SHRI) is thrilled to announce its upcoming conference, happening on the 27th and 28th of November 2024. This year’s theme, “St Helena: A Unique Environment, A Rich Tapestry,” promises to deliver a captivating exploration of the island’s distinct natural and cultural heritage.

The two-day event will feature a diverse program of presentations and discussions that highlight St Helena’s unique ecosystem, history, and the ongoing research initiatives that contribute to our understanding of this extraordinary locale.

To review the full program of events, please find the attached outline detailing the array of topics and speakers featured at this year’s conference.

Registration is free and open to all who are interested in attending. To secure your spot, register now via Eventbrite at the following link: Eventbrite Registration Page.

We look forward to welcoming attendees from near and far to what promises to be an engaging and enriching experience. Join us in celebrating St Helena’s unique story and the research that brings it to life.

