The White Ribbon Campaign organised a march today (amongst many other initiatives) in the weeks leading up to today 25th November, White Ribbon Day.

Members from Safeguarding, the Heath Directorate, the Police and Fire Services but to name a few directorates, including politicians and Civil Servants gathered to support the initiative. A shout of “No!” to domestic abuse echoed through the streets of Jamestown as the marchers proudly wore white ribbons and stood up for a cause that can never be allowed to lag.

The speeches given were moving and refreshments were then provided for those who had gathered.

‘Silence’ can never be an option. To the brave voices that came out and have spoken out on the subject, Thank You. Domestic Abuse cannot be relegated to physical violence but must also be understood for the silent and coercive abuse that many have to suffer without realising that it is wrong.

Nicolene Adams

Minister Martin Henry

Miss St Helena 2021

Minister Jeffrey Ellick

Michele Wheeler

Debsi and Pam

Whilst we stand in judgement we miss the point of rehabilitation through understanding the root cause of domestic abuse. Mindsets must change through understanding and support, not judgement and secrecy.

It was a privilege for Saint FM to be part of this stance.

Governor Rushbrook and Minister Jeffrey Ellick supports the cause with the Fire Brigade

