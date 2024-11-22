Target Date for Saint FM to Come Alive

Saint FM is gearing up for its highly anticipated ‘Saint FM Come Alive’ initiative, with a target launch date of Friday 29th November.

This timeline is contingent on continued public support, and we’re keen to share the progress we’ve made.

In response to community feedback, Saint FM is launching a GoFundMe page today. You can donate on the GoFundMe page here (Thank you for your support).

This initiative was the most popular suggestion from our audience, and we will also explore other creative ideas shared from on Island in the coming days.

Why This Timeline?

We understand the eagerness to hear Saint FM back on the airwaves, but several key factors have influenced our planned schedule:

We aim to deliver a fresh start with updated media and polished processes.

Enhanced the IT Infrastructure: Ensuring reliability and a smoother user experience.

Starting on a Friday allows us the weekend to address any initial issues.

The days leading up to launch will be used to rigorously test the system, including the announcement submissions and advertisement operations.

What to Expect:

Starting Monday, 25th November, Saint FM will begin accepting announcements to be aired from Monday to Friday. Emergency announcements only will also be accommodated over the weekend.

Submission Process:

email announcements and advertisements to to ***@sa***. fm to ensure accurate and reliable processing.

to ensure accurate and reliable processing. For on-air requests to presenters, email st ****@sa***. fm (Anonymous named requests to will be ignored and not aired)

(Anonymous named requests to will be ignored and not aired) For operational queries or suggestions, contact op *@sa***. fm

Important Notes and audience expectations:

The station office will not be continuously staffed. Our operations team, working both locally and remotely, will take action as needed to ensure smooth service delivery.

Programming Schedule:

From Friday 29th November , we will start with breakfast shows at 8 AM, followed by available voluntary presenters.

, we will start with breakfast shows at 8 AM, followed by available voluntary presenters. Local hourly news will not be included at launch due to resource limitations, but we’re exploring options and welcome community ideas and input.

Some initial adjustments may be needed as we fine-tune operations, but we are committed to success.

Looking Ahead:

The Saint FM team appreciates your patience and support as we prepare to relaunch with a focus on quality, innovation, and community engagement.

We are on-air to listen to your feedback this is a community project contact us op*@sa***.fm

Saint FM Stand Up Team

22nd November 2024