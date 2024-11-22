Target Date for Saint FM to Come Alive
Written by Saint FM on November 22, 2024
Saint FM is gearing up for its highly anticipated ‘Saint FM Come Alive’ initiative, with a target launch date of Friday 29th November.
This timeline is contingent on continued public support, and we’re keen to share the progress we’ve made.
In response to community feedback, Saint FM is launching a GoFundMe page today. You can donate on the GoFundMe page here (Thank you for your support).
This initiative was the most popular suggestion from our audience, and we will also explore other creative ideas shared from on Island in the coming days.
Why This Timeline?
We understand the eagerness to hear Saint FM back on the airwaves, but several key factors have influenced our planned schedule:
- We aim to deliver a fresh start with updated media and polished processes.
- Enhanced the IT Infrastructure: Ensuring reliability and a smoother user experience.
- Starting on a Friday allows us the weekend to address any initial issues.
- The days leading up to launch will be used to rigorously test the system, including the announcement submissions and advertisement operations.
What to Expect:
Starting Monday, 25th November, Saint FM will begin accepting announcements to be aired from Monday to Friday. Emergency announcements only will also be accommodated over the weekend.
Submission Process:
- email announcements and advertisements to to***@sa***.fm to ensure accurate and reliable processing.
- For on-air requests to presenters, email st****@sa***.fm (Anonymous named requests to will be ignored and not aired)
- For operational queries or suggestions, contact op*@sa***.fm
Important Notes and audience expectations:
The station office will not be continuously staffed. Our operations team, working both locally and remotely, will take action as needed to ensure smooth service delivery.
Programming Schedule:
- From Friday 29th November, we will start with breakfast shows at 8 AM, followed by available voluntary presenters.
- Local hourly news will not be included at launch due to resource limitations, but we’re exploring options and welcome community ideas and input.
- Some initial adjustments may be needed as we fine-tune operations, but we are committed to success.
Looking Ahead:
The Saint FM team appreciates your patience and support as we prepare to relaunch with a focus on quality, innovation, and community engagement.
We are on-air to listen to your feedback this is a community project contact us op*@sa***.fm
Saint FM Stand Up Team
22nd November 2024
Maggie Peters On November 23, 2024 at 9:41 am
Good luck and well done to the SaintFM team. I do hope that it will all work out well. In the past there used to be membership but it got lost along the way. Maybe it could be reinstated again for a fee say every six month at least it will be a little to help toward expenses.
Paul Blake On November 23, 2024 at 12:41 pm
Maggie.
Many thanks for you comment and Idea – We are currently investigating a voluntary Subscription platform in the new year.
Saint FM Stand Up Team
Robert Kipp On November 24, 2024 at 1:07 pm
Hello SaintFM Stand Up Team, it was and still is very important to have an independent source of news and opinions available to all Saints. I wish Saint FM great success with your relaunch campaign. I am certain that Mike_O would be most proud of your efforts.
Please consider programs at Morning , Mid-day , Evening , when many folks will be driving about. With best greetings and good wishes from Germany, Robert Kipp ZD7PU
Paul Blake On November 24, 2024 at 1:17 pm
Hi Robert.
Thank you for your kind words
We totally agree with you on the News.
Unfortunaley we do not have the resources at present to produce News Bulletins during this initial come alive stage. It is very much one of our many priorities to produce once we are back and and running with some stability.