Today, the 1st November 2021 saw the final four Ministers elected to the new Ministerial Government Cabinet. Chief Minister Julie Thomas announced as follows:

Martin Henry – Health & Social Care

Mark Brooks – Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development

Christine Scipio – Environment & Natural Resources

Jeffrey Ellick – Safety, Security & Home Affairs

Chief Minister Julie Thomas will oversee Education, Skills and Employment

The Chief Minister’s speech as well as short interviews with the new Ministers will be coming shortly to Saint FM’s podcast platform.

Saint FM takes this opportunity to wish the entire new Government the very best.

