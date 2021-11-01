The Five Ministers have been Chosen
Written by Saint Fm on November 1, 2021
Today, the 1st November 2021 saw the final four Ministers elected to the new Ministerial Government Cabinet. Chief Minister Julie Thomas announced as follows:
Martin Henry – Health & Social Care
Mark Brooks – Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development
Christine Scipio – Environment & Natural Resources
Jeffrey Ellick – Safety, Security & Home Affairs
Chief Minister Julie Thomas will oversee Education, Skills and Employment
The Chief Minister’s speech as well as short interviews with the new Ministers will be coming shortly to Saint FM’s podcast platform.
Saint FM takes this opportunity to wish the entire new Government the very best.